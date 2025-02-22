Japan is increasingly adopting information technology to help those in need of assistance in times of disasters, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.

Under such initiatives, data on safety confirmation and evacuation management, previously done mainly with paper, are digitalized to make it easier for local governments to collaborate with care managers and other supporters who know the living conditions of people needing evacuation assistance, including those living alone, in efforts to make sure that no one is left behind.

Major electronics maker NEC and disaster management advisory firm Tokio Marine Resilience conducted a test with the western Tokyo city of Tama late last month of a system to confirm the safety of those in need of support during disasters.