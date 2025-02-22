The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a significant heavy snow warning again for the central prefecture of Ishikawa shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A strong winter pressure pattern brought heavy snowfall mainly to the Sea of Japan side of the Tohoku northeastern region and the Hokuriku central region, which includes Ishikawa.

The agency warned of major traffic disruptions in flat areas in the northern part of the Noto region in Ishikawa.

In the Ishikawa city of Wajima, snowfall in the six hours to 7 a.m. Saturday reached 27 centimeters, matching the largest recorded amount for the area.

Accumulated snow could crush houses damaged by the Jan. 1, 2024, Noto Peninsula earthquake and heavy rains that hit the same peninsula in Ishikawa last September.

The winter pressure pattern is forecast to remain until around Sunday, and the flow of cold air mass is expected to intensify intermittently, leading to an increase in snow accumulation in some areas, according to the agency.

In the city of Nagaoka in Niigata Prefecture, snowfall in the six hours to 10 a.m. Saturday came to 32 centimeters, matching a record high for February for the area.