Some U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists have been told to stop using the words "woman," "disabled" and "elderly" in external communications, two sources familiar with the matter said, part of a list of banned terms that a White House spokesman said had misinterpreted President Donald Trump's executive order.

A list with the file name "Prohibited words" has been circulating since at least last week in official work chats, according to two FDA scientists with direct knowledge of the matter who requested anonymity for fear of professional repercussions.

The list, which has not been previously reported, is sowing further confusion at an agency struggling with the Trump administration's sweeping firings.