The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Kash Patel to lead the FBI and carry out Donald Trump’s vision for overhauling an agency that the president claims has been weaponized against him and other conservatives.

Patel, 44, who was approved on a 51-49 mostly party line vote, takes over the FBI at a turbulent time. The new administration has already fired or reassigned dozens of Justice Department and FBI officials and demanded a list of about 5,000 bureau personnel who worked on investigations into Trump and rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The bureau is a key part of Trump’s government reform agenda, after he was investigated by its agents in two cases that resulted in criminal indictments. One of Trump’s first executive orders after being inaugurated was "to correct past misconduct by the federal government related to the weaponization of law enforcement and the weaponization of the intelligence community.”