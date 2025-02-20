Three buses exploded in Tel Aviv, Israel, area parking lots Thursday night, raising suspicions of an attempted, coordinated terrorist attack and prompting Israeli authorities to halt all buses and trains nationwide. There were no injuries reported.

After the explosions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that he had instructed the military to carry out "a massive operation” in the West Bank targeting militant hubs and had ordered police and intelligence forces to step up preventive measures in Israeli cities to thwart any subsequent attempted attacks.

The three buses were parked at different depots in Bat Yam, a city south of Tel Aviv, Tzvika Brot, the city’s mayor, said in a statement. Unexploded bombs were also found in parking lots in the nearby city of Holon, Brot noted.