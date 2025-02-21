Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge on Hamas on Thursday after the group released what it said were the bodies of four Israeli hostages, including the infant Kfir Bibas and his four-year-old brother Ariel, the youngest of those abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

Palestinian militants handed over four black coffins in a carefully orchestrated public display, with dozens of armed Hamas militants and crowds of Palestinians gathering to watch.

United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk criticized the handoff, saying that the parading of bodies was abhorrent and cruel and that it flew in the face of international law.