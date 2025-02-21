The leaders of Gulf Arab states are expected to strategize with their Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts Friday in an effort to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to redevelop the Gaza Strip under U.S. control and displace its Palestinian residents.

The meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is in preparation for a broader Arab League summit in Egypt on March 4.

Trump’s suggestion last month that the United States might take control of Gaza, develop it into the "Riviera of the Middle East,” and relocate its Palestinian residents to neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan was met with astonishment and outrage across the Arab world. His aides then reframed it as a challenge to leaders of the Middle East to come up with a better alternative.