The vast majority of the public continues to endorse the country's death penalty system, according to a recent government survey.
In the Cabinet Office's survey of 1,815 people between October and December, 83.1% said that the system is “unavoidable.”
The percentage of respondents giving that answer exceeded 80% for the fifth consecutive time.
