The Public Security Intelligence Agency launched a special website Friday to preserve public memory of the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult.

The agency hopes that the website, which features the memories of bereaved families and related photos, will help younger generations to learn about the attack that killed 14 people and injured more than 6,000.

The digital archive of issues linked to Aum Shinrikyo covers not only the Tokyo subway system attack, but also other crimes by the cult, including a sarin gas attack in Matsumoto in Nagano Prefecture in June 1994.