A 30-year-old Hong Kong political party that used to lead the city's pro-democracy camp before Beijing cracked down on dissent will start preparations to shut down, its leader said Thursday.

"We are going to proceed and study on the process and procedure that is needed for the disbanding," said Lo Kin-hei, chairman of Hong Kong's Democratic Party.

Lo said the final decision to dissolve the party must be left to a members' vote, without saying when that will take place.