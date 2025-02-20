For Chinese President Xi Jinping, an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine brings many opportunities and one major threat: China would suddenly become the main focus of the U.S. military.

U.S. and Russian officials have started talks in Saudi Arabia to negotiate an end to the three-year war, prompting deep concern in Europe and Ukraine itself over whether Donald Trump will effectively hand a victory to Vladimir Putin. China has publicly welcomed the talks, and is positioning itself to benefit from reconstruction efforts — as well as the deepening rift among the U.S. and its allies over NATO, the meaning of democracy and the international rules-based order.

The one major problem for Beijing is what Trump plans to do next. The comments from those around the Republican, including Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and his eldest son Donald Trump Jr., indicate the U.S. wants to focus the bulk of its military assets on countering China.