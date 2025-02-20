Polish call-center worker Katarzyna Paprota, 48, says the dramatic shift in United States policy towards Russia and Ukraine under U.S. President Donald Trump gives her reason to fear for the future.

"The foreign policy of the United States scares me a lot," she said in Warsaw.

"I had this feeling of stability, and after Poland joined NATO, after it joined the European Union, I thought we had this moment of peace, but it turned out that it really was just a moment," she said.