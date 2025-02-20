Inside a Thai military camp, four Ethiopian men on Wednesday showed the bruises and scars on their bodies they said were sustained during their time in one of Myanmar's most notorious scam compounds.

"I got a lot of punishments," said 19-year-old Yotor, who gave only one name and had cuts along his leg. "I received electric shocks every day."

Yotor and his countrymen are among 260 people, most of them human-trafficking victims, who were sent from Myanmar to Thailand last week as a multinational crackdown on scam centers along the border between the two countries gathers pace.