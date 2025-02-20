A motorcade carrying impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived on Thursday at the Seoul Central District Court where the embattled leader is due to attend the first hearing of his criminal trial over insurrection charges.

TV footage aired by local broadcasters showed justice ministry vehicles leaving the Seoul Detention Center where Yoon is being held before arriving at the court where lines of police buses were parked outside to ensure security.

The court will also hold a hearing to review the legality of Yoon's detention as requested by his lawyers earlier this month.