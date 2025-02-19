U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday it agreed to hold more talks with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine after an initial meeting that excluded Kyiv, a departure from Washington's previous approach that rallied U.S. allies to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As the 4½-hour meeting in the Saudi capital was under way, Russia hardened its demands, notably insisting it would not tolerate the NATO alliance granting membership to Kyiv.
Later on Tuesday, Trump said he was more confident after the talks and he would probably meet with Putin before the end of the month.
