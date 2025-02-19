China’s top diplomat said no country can "go it alone” and called for a stronger U.N., as Beijing seeks to exert more global influence in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to roll out broad-based tariffs and sever some U.S. ties to the world body.

"Countries are interdependent and share the same future, and no country can go it alone,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters after a United Nations Security Council meeting that China convened to discuss the importance of multilateralism. "We must not allow the strong to bully the weak, still less to revert to the law of the jungle.”

China has sought to seize on Trump’s threats to impose tariffs globally and challenge historic allies. Wang, 71, has emerged as the face of that effort, embarking on a charm offensive in Europe last week in a bid to position China as a counterweight to Trump’s administration.