Kabosu, the shiba inu known as the logo model for a cryptocurrency, remains hugely popular even after her death last May, with fan letters flooding in from around Japan.

The female shelter dog was adopted in 2008 by Atsuko Sato, 63, a resident of the city of Sakura, Chiba Prefecture.

An appealing image of Kabosu that Sato posted on her blog in 2010 earned the dog worldwide popularity, and cryptocurrency Dogecoin was created using Kabosu as its logo.