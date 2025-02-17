At least 1,500 Russians came to the grave of Alexei Navalny in Moscow on Sunday, risking reprisals and braving freezing temperatures to pay their respects to the opposition leader on the first anniversary of his death in prison.

Navalny — Vladimir Putin's main opponent declared "extremist" by Russia — died on Feb. 16, 2024, in Penal Colony Number Three in Kharp, above the Arctic Circle.

Hundreds were seen coming to Navalny's grave at Borisovsky Cemetery, leaving flowers and forming a large queue by mid-afternoon.