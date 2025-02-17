Chinese artificial intelligence chatbot DeepSeek upended the global industry and wiped billions off U.S. tech stocks when it unveiled its R1 program, which it claims was built on cheap, less sophisticated Nvidia semiconductors.
But governments from Rome to Seoul are cracking down on the user-friendly Chinese app, saying they need to prevent potential leaks of sensitive information through generative AI services.
Here is a look at what's going on:
