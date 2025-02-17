Japan’s baby boomer generation — those born between 1947 and 1949 and who played a key role in postwar growth — are over 75 now.

With Japanese people experiencing much longer lives in retirement than before, older people’s lifestyles are changing. Some seek fulfillment through work, while others are reevaluating their relationships with their partners.

Changes are also taking place with their choice of housing, burials and end-of-life planning. Those living in the Reiwa Era (2019-present) are exploring ways to navigate the later stages of their lives.