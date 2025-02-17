A research team from Kyoto University, the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and others have discovered an intestinal bacteria that helps convert excess sugar in the body to a more beneficial form and improves the intestinal environment to help prevent obesity.

Researchers hope the findings, recently published in the British scientific journal Nature Communications, will contribute to developing a new treatment method for obesity and diabetes, as well as helping with prevention.

Excess sugar intake — especially of sucrose, or table sugar — can lead to ailments such as obesity and diabetes.