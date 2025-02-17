The Maritime Self-Defense Force is upgrading its Izumo and Kaga destroyers into de facto aircraft carriers, equipping them to operate the F-35B stealth fighter, which features short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities.

Performance tests conducted in October and November last year, with cooperation from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, confirmed that the upgraded Kaga can accommodate the F-35B without issue.

The Izumo is scheduled to undergo its second upgrade this year, while the Air Self-Defense Force will begin F-35B training. Actual deployment is not expected to start in the near future, however.