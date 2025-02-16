President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that a draft minerals deal with Washington did not contain the security provisions that Kyiv needed and three sources said the United States had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine's critical minerals.

The negotiations illustrate the perilous diplomatic waters that Ukraine's leader must navigate as he seeks to win the backing of Donald Trump and secure post-war security guarantees, as the U.S. president pushes to end the war with Russia.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented a draft deal during a trip to Kyiv on Wednesday after Zelenskyy set out the contours of an agreement that could open up Ukraine's vast natural wealth to U.S. investment, two sources familiar with the matter said.