The city of Settsu, in Osaka Prefecture, marked the 50th anniversary this fiscal year since starting to give out original-design randoseru traditional school backpacks for free to all children being enrolled in elementary schools in the city, an initiative aimed at helping ease financial burdens on households.

To commemorate the milestone, the city redesigned the backpack for the first time, increasing its capacity, in the fiscal year that started in April 2024.

According to the country's association of randoseru makers, which is part of the Japan Luggage Association, prices of randoseru purchased for children who entered elementary schools in the nation in spring last year averaged ¥59,138.