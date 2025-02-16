Six major political parties in Japan adopted a draft law revision on addressing election-related issues, which includes a supplementary provision pledging to tackle the issue of people filing candidacies to support other candidates rather than to win office.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, as well as four opposition parties — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin, the Democratic Party for the People and the Japanese Communist Party — approved the draft revision to the public offices election law at a meeting in Japan's parliament on Friday. The meeting was also attended by opposition Reiwa Shinsengumi.

They plan to submit the amendment bill to the Diet on Thursday, with the aim of enacting it swiftly so that some provisions would take effect in time for this summer's Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election and House of Councilors election.