Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Saturday that he told his Group of Seven counterparts at the day's meeting in Munich, Germany, that Japan remains resolved to strongly promote support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia over its invasion of the neighboring country.

Iwaya made the remark after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to achieve an early ceasefire in Ukraine through direct negotiations with Russia.

Regarding the situation in Palestine, Iwaya said at the Group of Seven meeting that Japan will play an active role not only in providing urgent humanitarian assistance but also in offering medium — and long-term support for recovery and reconstruction, according to the minister.

On Saturday, Iwaya held talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and agreed to seek to deepen relations between Japan and NATO based on the recognition that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inseparable.

Iwaya also met with Jordan's foreign minister, Ayman Safadi. In the meeting, the Japanese foreign minister emphasized the importance of steady implementation of the ceasefire reached between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas and said Japan will work closely with Jordan toward a "two-state solution" in which Palestine and Israel coexist.