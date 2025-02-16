Tokyo police have been questioning several comedians affiliated with major talent agency Yoshimoto Kogyo over allegations that they were involved in gambling on online casinos, investigative sources said. The comedians were questioned on a voluntary basis.

Police said they will decide whether to pursue criminal charges against them after further investigation.

And on Saturday, Kuruma Takahira, half of the popular comedy team, Reiwa Roman — the duo won the M-1 Grand Prix, a renowned stand-up comedy competition, in both 2023 and 2024 — admitted to the allegation and apologized on the duo's YouTube channel.