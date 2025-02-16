Aomori police have arrested the former head of a hospital in Hachinohe, Aomori Prefecture, and his brother who was a doctor at the hospital, for allegedly concealing a case of a patient at their hospital killing another patient. They are accused of issuing a false death certificate that said the patient had died of illness.

Police arrested Takashi Ishiyama, 61, the former head of the Michinoku Kinen Hospital, and his brother Tetsu Ishiyama, 60, both from Hachinohe, on Friday and raided the hospital and other locations the same day. The case involves Seietsu Takahashi, 73, a patient of Tetsu, who was murdered by another patient at the hospital in March 2023.

Investigative sources said Saturday that the brothers have denied the allegations. The two were sent to prosecutors the same day.