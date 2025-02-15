China’s top diplomat said the country will respond to any further unilateral U.S. sanctions, calling such moves a form of "bullying” in his first major public remarks since U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new trade conflict.

"If the U.S. is not willing, if it is bent on suppressing and containing China, then we have no choice but to play along to the end,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told officials at the Munich Security Conference on Friday. "We will resolutely respond to unilateral bullying practices of the U.S..”

The Trump administration imposed 10% tariffs on China days into his second term. Beijing retaliated by targeting a handful of American companies, slapping levies on some U.S. goods and placing export controls on some critical metals.