Under Japan's public health care system, medical fees are capped at a certain threshold to make the service relatively affordable for all residents. However, as rising medical costs strain the system, the government is planning to raise the limit.

These copayment caps — considered a key component of the nation’s social safety net — have helped keep health care in Japan accessible. But the emergence of costly treatment options and an aging population have led the health ministry to propose raising the ceiling starting in August.

Patients’ groups have strongly protested the hike, saying that many people — especially those undergoing costly but effective cancer therapy — would be forced to abandon their treatments. Following the outcry, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told parliament on Friday that the government will “respond by revising the ministry proposal,” though details remain up in the air.