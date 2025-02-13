Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine on Wednesday in phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the new U.S. president's first big step towards diplomacy over a war he has promised to end.

In a post on his social media platform after speaking to Putin, Trump said they "agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately," and that he would begin by phoning Zelenskyy.

After a call with the Ukrainian leader, Trump said: "The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE."