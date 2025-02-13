China could be inciting Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland to spy on their own communities and exert pressure on them, a Swiss government report concluded Wednesday.

Members of the two Chinese minority groups are subject to "transnational repression," the report said.

Besides inciting Tibetans and Uyghurs to spy on their fellow members in Switzerland, "there are also indications that politically active people are systematically observed, photographed and filmed," a Swiss government statement said.