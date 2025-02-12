As U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown expands across the United States with more than 1,000 arrests per day, some workers are starting to wonder if they should keep reporting to their job sites.

Such a response could exacerbate a housing affordability crisis that experts say needs to be fixed in part by speeding up construction, and worsen a labor shortage that already threatens to delay homebuilding and raise prices.

"We definitely are hearing hesitation," said Palmira Figueroa, a long-time labor activist and communications coordinator with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.