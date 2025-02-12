The Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) will send one of its Mogami-class frigates to Australia for joint military exercises in the coming days, Defense Ministry Gen Nakatani said Wednesday, as Tokyo vies with Germany for a lucrative contract to build new frigates for Canberra.

Nakatani said the Noshiro Mogami-class frigate will head to Australia for the drills from Monday through April 3, with the vessel also making a port call in the Philippines.

The dispatch is believed to be part of a push by Japan, one of two finalists with Germany, to win the contract with Australia for the joint development of new frigates. Canberra is expected to make a final decision on the matter by the end of the year.