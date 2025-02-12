Osaka police have arrested a man on suspicion of abandoning his wife’s body, despite the fact her remains have not been found.

Police arrested the suspect, Yoshifumi Kuroki, 35, who has been imprisoned for violating the Stimulant Control Act, based on security camera footage and witness testimony. Police are also investigating the possibility of homicide.

When questioned Monday, Kuroki reportedly told investigators, “I have nothing to say right now.”