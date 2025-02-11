Tokyo has begun looking into the capabilities of Japanese firms to manufacture different dual-use drones for export as a growing number of countries involved in Japan’s military aid program express interest in the unmanned systems.

“Both ... partner and candidate countries have been showing increasing interest in Japanese drones and related equipment, so we have begun looking into this,” a government official told The Japan Times on condition of anonymity, referring to the official security assistance (OSA) program.

As a result, the foreign and industry ministries have begun asking local firms about their capabilities in a bid to determine which systems Tokyo could potentially provide under the next OSA tranche in fiscal 2025 and beyond.