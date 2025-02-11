Then Emperor Hirohito, who is posthumously called Emperor Showa, had a cautious view of then U.S. President Richard Nixon's plan to visit China in 1972, it was learned Monday.

The emperor expressed the view when he met with Nixon in Anchorage, Alaska, in September 1971, according to a memorandum of their conversation compiled by the U.S. National Security Council.

The document, declassified and released by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in California, is the first official document to reveal details of the Alaska meeting.