The Trump administration has moved more than 30 people described as Venezuelan gang members to the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, as U.S. forces and homeland security staff prepare a tent city for potentially thousands of migrants.

About a dozen of the men were brought in from El Paso, Texas, on Friday, as Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, arrived at Guantanamo. She is the first senior member of the Trump administration to visit the migrant mission on the base in southeastern Cuba.

Noem was taken to the rooftop of the base’s aircraft hangar and observed as U.S. security forces led the deportees down the ramp of a C-130 military cargo plane to an awaiting minibus. Maj. Gen. Philip J. Ryan, the army commander overseeing the migrant mission, stood beside her in combat uniform, and a Chinook transport chopper could be seen in the distance.