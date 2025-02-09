Ishikawa Prefecture has seen an increase in applications for publicly funded demolition of houses damaged by the January 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake that hit the prefecture.

Since many of the damaged houses are traditional, picturesque buildings, concerns are rising that their demolition could impair the region's landscape and cultural value.

The prefectural government has launched a support program for people planning to repair damaged houses to continue to live in them or convert them into accommodation facilities.