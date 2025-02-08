Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for the first time Friday for talks in Washington, as he looks to build ties — and avoid friction — with the unpredictable American leader.

The two leaders were set to discuss a raft of issues, including military exercises, increased cooperation on defense equipment and technology, foreign investment, as well as energy, according to senior U.S. officials briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.

“The United States is proud of our long and close alliance with Japan, and it's time for a new age of U.S.-Japan relations to bring peace and prosperity to the Indo-Pacific,” one senior administration official said. “Our two nations will continue to work together to ensure we deter threats in the region through our full range of military capabilities.”