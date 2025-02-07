The government decided Thursday not to appeal a court ruling against the Finance Ministry's decision not to disclose documents related to a controversial state land sale to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

The latest decision was announced by Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato ahead of the Feb. 13 deadline for appealing the Osaka High Court ruling.

The lawsuit was filed by the wife of Toshio Akagi, then an official of the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau who killed himself at the age of 54 after being ordered to manipulate the documents.