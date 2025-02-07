Beijing's hybrid warfare tactics against the Philippines have gone beyond "gray-zone" activities in the disputed South China Sea, a high-ranking Philippine National Security Council official has warned, pointing to a recent increase in Chinese disinformation as well as suspected surveillance and espionage activities in the country.

“When you say gray zone, most people only think of Chinese activities out at sea, but information and psychological warfare have also become part and parcel of their malign influence,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya told The Japan Times in a recent interview in Manila.

Gray-zone activities are calibrated actions that fall below the threshold of armed conflict, such as Beijing’s use of ramming, water cannons and acoustic devices against Philippine vessels in disputed parts of the South China Sea.