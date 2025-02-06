Lawmakers have submitted a bill to the House of Councillors to establish rules on so-called specified assisted reproductive technology, or fertility treatments that use sperm and eggs donated by third persons.

The bill, jointly submitted to the Upper House Wednesday by lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition as well as those in the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People, is aimed at guaranteeing the right of people born through the use of such technology to know their origins. Specifically, they would be allowed to know the height and blood type of the sperm or egg donors as well as their ages after reaching adulthood.

Under the legislation, information including the names and My Number personal identification codes of the children, their parents and egg or sperm donors would be kept for 100 years by the National Center for Child Health and Development after it receives such data from medical institutions involved in the assisted reproduction treatments.