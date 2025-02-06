Fuji Media Holdings said Wednesday that it will set up a panel this month to discuss ways to rebuild Fuji Television Network, a subsidiary mired in a sex scandal involving former TV host Masahiro Nakai.

The panel will discuss ways to help Fuji TV improve governance, compliance and financial performance, as the broadcaster has been under fire over its handling of the scandal.

Fuji Media on Wednesday lowered its financial outlook for the year ending next month because of a sharp decline in advertising revenues after companies pulled ads from Fuji TV.

On Tuesday, a committee of outside directors at Fuji Media asked the company and Fuji TV to assess compliance, risk controls and three other points involving the broadcaster, and report back at a board meeting as early as next week.

Fuji TV Vice Chairperson Ryunosuke Endo on Wednesday offered to resign as president of the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association in response to the controversy over the broadcaster.