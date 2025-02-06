South Korean ministries and police said Thursday they were blocking access to DeepSeek on work computers after the Chinese artificial intelligence startup did not respond to a data watchdog request about how it manages user information.

DeepSeek launched its R1 chatbot last month, claiming it matches the capacity of AI pacesetters in the United States at a fraction of the investment, upending the global industry.

South Korea, along with countries such as France and Italy, have asked questions about DeepSeek's data practices, submitting a written request for information about how the company handles user information.