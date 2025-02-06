The Philippine lower house on Wednesday impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, the daughter of the country's firebrand former leader, setting the stage for a rare, high-profile trial in the Senate.

The impeachment stemmed from allegations that Duterte misused public funds while vice president and education minister, amassed unexplained wealth, and threatened the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady and the lower house speaker. She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

She becomes the second most senior elected official in the Philippines to be impeached after former President Joseph Estrada in 2000.