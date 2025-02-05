Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the face of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and gets the credit — or blame — from the public for its actions.

But behind Ishiba is a veteran politician with no prime ministerial ambitions who political experts say derives his influence from an ability to quietly listen to a range of different, competing voices within the LDP and then forge deals acceptable to the party as a whole.

That man is LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama.