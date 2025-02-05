Heavy snow is forecast to affect Hokkaido and the regions along the Sea of Japan coast through Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said Wednesday, due to what the agency called “the strongest cold air in several years.”

The weather agency warned of blizzards, high waves and hazardous road conditions through the weekend, urging residents — particularly in areas from Hokkaido to western Japan — to avoid nonessential travel.

In the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning, snowfall reached 99 centimeters in Joetsu, Niigata Prefecture; 97 cm in the town of Honbetsu, Hokkaido; and 85 cm in the village of Shirakawa, Gifu Prefecture, according to the agency.

The agency also warned of significant snowfall over the next few days. In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Thursday, up to 100 cm of snowfall is forecast for the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions; 70 cm in Gifu and the Kinki region; 50 cm in Hokkaido, Chugoku, and northern Kyushu; 40 cm in Shikoku; and 15 cm in southern Kyushu.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday, the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions are expected to experience 70 cm of snowfall; 50 cm in Hokkaido, Gifu, and the Kinki region; 40 cm in Chugoku; and 20 cm in Shikoku and northern Kyushu, according to the agency.

The extreme weather has caused major disruptions to transportation. Snow-related road closures were announced on the Kyushu Expressway, areas in Hokuriku, and the Matsuyama Expressway in Shikoku, among others.

Nippon Expressway (NEXCO) advises using snow tires and having tire chains in your vehicle for safety.

As of 11 a.m., All Nippon Airways canceled 27 domestic flights, affecting around 2,000 passengers to and from prefectures such as Niigata, Toyama, Tottori, and Fukuoka.

Japan Airlines has canceled 13 domestic flights, affecting 513 passengers in total, such as flights to and from Niigata, Kagoshima, and the Amami archipelago.