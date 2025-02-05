The Japan Tourism Agency will launch a program in fiscal 2025 to support municipalities and companies in attracting digital nomads, who work remotely from anywhere in the world using digital technologies.

The agency will provide subsidies to cover part of the expenses for preparation of workplaces and accommodation for such workers.

It aims to expand consumption by foreign digital nomads, who are expected to stay longer than tourists.

The subsidies will partially cover the costs of creating shared offices that are open 24 hours, cafes and bars that allow such workers to interact and lodgings equipped with such facilities.

The agency conducted model projects for attracting digital nomads in five regions in fiscal 2024, which ends next month. It will draw up guidelines for other regions interested in such projects. It plans to hold similar model projects in fiscal 2025.

The government in April set a new residential status to allow digital nomads to stay and work in Japan for up to six months.

The tourism agency expects to promote interactions between Japanese companies and digital nomads, who include entrepreneurs.