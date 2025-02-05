Myanmar's junta failed in an attempt to auction Aung San Suu Kyi's lakeside mansion on Wednesday, with no bids submitted for the former democracy leader's home — the third time the sale has flopped.
The two-story Yangon house, on about 0.8 hectares of land, was put up for sale with a minimum price of $140 million following a lengthy legal wrangle over the property between the Nobel laureate and her brother.
Suu Kyi, who spent years under house arrest at the mansion under a former junta, has been detained since the military seized power once again in February 2021.
